Collier County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, reopen Thursday

Collier County Public Schools has announced that all schools will be closed Wednesday.

CCPS said all sites will be closed “based on information received from the National Hurricane Center from the 5 p.m. advisory and the uncertainty of the potential weather tomorrow, including the possibility of strong winds that may impact transportation.”

All after-school programs held at CCPS sites and extracurricular activities, including athletic practices, will be canceled.

Adult and community education classes will also be canceled. All district leases will also be suspended.

All schools and operations are expected to resume on Thursday.