Google Maps view of The Turner Center in Arcadia. Credit: Google Maps

Desoto County has open two shelter locations in Arcadia as Hurricane Idalia approaches. Officials state that this was done as a safety measure given the impact Hurricane Ian had.

The first location will be the Turner Center, 2250 NE Roan Street. The location will open at 12 p.m., Tuesday. A special needs shelter will be open at the same time and is located at the South Florida State College, 2251 NE Turner Ave.