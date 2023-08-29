Punta Gorda watches rising water levels from Hurricane Idalia

Rain and wind gusts are hitting Downtown Punta Gorda, as Hurricane Idalia churns in the Gulf of Mexico.

People in Charlotte County have gone through two major hurricanes that have not been forgotten: Hurricanes Ian and Charley.

The neighborhoods on the banks of Charlotte Harbor are notorious for flooding. They have been known to receive high water during tropical storms.

According to the Punta Gorda Police Department, downtown streets are experiencing some flooding. Officers are in the area and signage is being put up to warn motorists.

“Sections of Riverside Drive and Harborview Road are underwater. Hydroplaning incidents have been reported. Additional road flooding is expected,” said Charlotte County in a traffic advisory.

Faced with the right side of the storm, known as the dirty side, people are expecting higher amounts of water. Charlotte County Officials expect the water level to rise Tuesday evening and into the night.