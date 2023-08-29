Tornado watch in effect for some SWFL counties until Wednesday morning

A tornado watch is in effect until 6 a.m., Wednesday, for several Southwest Florida Counties, as Hurricane Idalia whips the western coast of Florida.

The list includes Charlotte, DeSoto and Lee counties.

The other counties include Alachua, Citrus, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lafayette, Lake, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Sumter, Taylor.

Earlier in the day, at 2 p.m., a viewer caught a funnel cloud on camera at Boca Grande.

There have been tornado warnings issued all day since Idalia emerged in the Gulf and began creeping north along the coast of Southwest Florida.

