Uber offers free round-trip rides to evacuation shelters in Collier

Uber announced it will be offering free round-trip rides, up to $35 each way, to and from state-approved evacuation shelters.

On Tuesday, Uber announced the free rides to users in Collier County, as Hurricane Idalia approaches. To access this feature, enter the promo code ‘IDALIARELIEF’ in the Uber app. Then select Collier County.

Uber riders will take users to state-approved Florida evacuation shelters in other counties outside of the WINK News coverage area. There will be a maximum discount of up to $35 per ride. The ride offer is valid for up to two trips per rider.

Click here for a list of Certified Florida shelters.