Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Idalia

When Hurricane Ian slammed into our region last year, our coastal islands were left in shambles, especially Fort Myers Beach.

Now, residents are dealing with another not-so-direct hit in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

The damage is incomparable to Ian’s, but the beach wasn’t completely spared by Idalia.

The roof of the Seaside Resort on the beach collapsed. It was a temporary roof, placed there by the owners of the condo after Ian destroyed the original one, but now the roof is a distant memory too.

On the beach, Wednesday afternoon, the wind is dying down, and the water is beginning to calm down.

Also, the people of the beach are emerging, converging and submerging once again.