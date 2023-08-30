Car crashes through the front of a hospital in Cape Coral

Cape Coral hospital crash. CREDIT: CAPE CORAL FIRE DEPARTMENT

A car barreled through and crashed into the front of a Cape Coral Hospital’s wellness center.

According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, multiple crews responded to the crash at WellWay, Wednesday afternoon, at Cape Coral Hospital.

No injuries were reported. The building avoided any structural damage, instead sustaining only cosmetic damage.

The Cape Coral Police Department will investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.