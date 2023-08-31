Medical examiner confirms Florida death from Idalia; City of Perry begins recovery

While the worst of Hurricane Idalia is behind us in Southwest Florida, the Big Bend of Florida suffered major property damage and even one confirmed death.

On Thursday afternoon, the Florida District Medical Examiners confirmed there was one storm-related death.

The person was from Alachua County.

Meanwhile, the city of Perry felt the heavy wind and relentless rainfall.

Simply put, the wind damage in Perry is evident across the city. Perry is slightly elevated from the water, but that didn’t stop the ferocious winds from pushing through people’s homes with utter indifference to all it meant to them.

A residential neighborhood could be seen with yellow caution tape surrounding a splintered tree that came toppling to the ground.

Many neighborhoods are not safe to drive in because of trees, debris or broken powerlines blocking the roadway.

A gym in downtown Perry sustained considerable damage from Hurricane Idalia. Part of the ceiling was ripped off the building. Evidence of water damage could be seen through the broken ceiling.

So many people are continuing to search for any signs of help. Fortunately, they will feel a bit better knowing power companies, medical teams and insurance companies have begun arriving in the area.

The community in Perry, standing amid the destruction, has come together to demonstrate that despite the harsh realities that are only starting to set in, they will overcome Hurricane Idalia together.