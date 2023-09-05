1 death confirmed from shooting at The Reef apartments

An ongoing investigation is taking place at The Reef apartment complex after a shooting on Sunday night that Lee County deputies now confirm led to one death.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw a body the night of the investigation. A neighbor who was present filmed the crime scene from Sunday night.

The Reef on Sunday Night (CREDIT WINK News)

When deputies arrived on scene, a woman was on the ground and appeared distressed. A witness told deputies that the subject was still on scene near the lake. The deputy searched the area and found a man lying on the ground unresponsive.

The deputy ordered the man to show his hands multiple times with no response. He approached the subject and placed him in handcuffs.

The Reef apartments are not on Florida Gulf Coast University property, but many students who attend the school live there.

“I heard that there had been a shooting in the area, and I was very concerned,” said Samantha Diaz, an FGCU student. “It’s scary because there’s been an increase in violence in the area, like the shots fired at Gulf Coast Town Center. Now having one so close to home is really scary, especially since I’m a student here.”

“I heard a loud bang. I didn’t pay any mind to it. And then like maybe 10 minutes later, I heard a bunch of sirens coming through. So we went and checked it out,” said FGCU student Michael. “We just see tape all over there. And a bunch of cops. We walk over there, we see a body just laying there. It was crazy.”

The shooting Diaz referred to at Gulf Coast Town Center happened on Aug. 16. Witnesses said two men fired at each other. To date, deputies have not made any arrests related to that shooting.

When WINK News asked FGCU for their reaction, a spokesperson said, “No comment.”