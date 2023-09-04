LCSO investigates gunshots fired at the Reef apartment complex

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating possible gunshots fired at the Reef apartment complex in Estero.

The Reef is located off Estero Parkway and east of Three Oaks Parkway. The apartment-like complex provides an alternative housing for FGCU students who cannot live on campus.

The details of the gunshots fired are currently being investigated.

Police caution tape wrapped around the Reef apartment complex. Credit: WINK

LCSO interviewed several students about whether this was an active shooter attempt or an accidental firing, however, there is no clear motive provided at this given time.

WINK News spoke to three people who claimed to have seen the shooting happened but were uncomfortable with being interviewed on camera for further details.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.