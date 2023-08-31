SolarButterfly prototype solar-powered RV visits Babcock Ranch

The SolarButterfly, a 30-foot, solar-powered, self-sustainable residential vehicle, visited Babcock Ranch—also known as America’s first solar-powered town—Monday afternoon, just as Hurricane Idalia approached the region.

Noël Heinz, brand ambassador for SolarButterfly, gave Babcock Ranch founder Syd Kitson a tour of the vehicle.

It didn’t take long. There’s a kitchen with an oven, sink and microwave, a living area with sitting room for two, a sleeping area with four bunk beds, storage for the solar panels and a back room full of computer equipment.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.