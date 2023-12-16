Car appeared to slide off SR-31 near Babcock Ranch

WINK News
A car appeared to slide off the road along State Road 31 near Babcock Ranch.
WINK News Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt posted the image of the car on X, reminding people in Southwest Florida to be careful on the roads as potential severe weather settles over the weekend.
— Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) December 16, 2023
December 16, 2023
