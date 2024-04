Babcock Ranch and Florida Power & Light executives provided a sneak peek at the new Solar Ranch Eco-Discovery Center on April 22.

The 2,500-square-foot Eco-Discovery Center, 8500 State Road 31 in Punta Gorda, opens to the public May 1 and showcases advantages of clean and solar energy.

The free educational facility for children and adults has interactive games and exhibits.

One display teaches how solar panels are made. They are mostly made of silica sand—the second most abundant substance on earth, next to oxygen. The melted sand is then made into glass and silicon ingots. The silicon is sliced thin and bonded to the glass to make a solar panel.

