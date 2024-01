Crews on scene at Seagrape Ave. (CREDIT: WINK News)

An RV explosion broke windows and caused power outages in an East Naples neighborhood.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion happened around 10:00 p.m. Friday night on Seagrape Avenue.

Deputies have kept caution tape up Saturday morning around the home where the explosion happened. The sheriff’s office said the RV behind the house was the start of the explosion.

One person was trauma alerted for burns, according to deputies, but there was no active fire when they arrived on scene Friday night. Neighbor’s window shattered by the blast (CREDIT: WINK News)

Many called WINK News on Friday saying they felt the ground shake in their homes and apartments in the neighborhoods nearby.

“It was like a bomb! Like an airplane crashing in the air. It was really loud,” said Melony, a neighbor.

Neighbors told WINK News they experienced power outages, shattered windows and a broken door due to the explosion.