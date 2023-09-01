Donation drive to support people recovering from Hurricane Idalia

Donation Drive flyer (CREDIT: Sunset Builders)

To help those still reeling from Hurricane Idalia, a donation drive is being thrown in Fort Myers.

Salty Papa’s Shrimp House has teamed up with Sunset Builders to run the donation drive. They’re asking for non-perishable foods and water that will be distributed throughout Taylor County.

Drop-offs will be accepted from Friday until Sept. 10 at 15271 McGregor Blvd., Suite #3 in Fort Myers.

“We all felt the outpouring of love and assistance from communities all across Florida when our area was devastated by Hurricane Ian, and now it’s our turn to return the love,” said Marc Arnett, CEO of Sunset Builders & Maintenance. “While we are still working tirelessly to rebuild our own community, we understand the importance of supporting others during challenging times.”