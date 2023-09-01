WINK News

Watch Now

Fort Myers Beach Farmer’s Market is back

Reporter: Michael Hudak Writer: Rachel Murphy
Published: Updated:

Tomato and potato lovers unite! The farmer’s market is back on Fort Myers Beach.

Fort Myers Beach Farmer's Market
Booth at Fort Myers Beach Farmer’s Market (CREDIT: WINK News)

The first Fort Myers Beach Farmer’s Market since Hurricane Ian returned on Friday. Hundreds of visitors came to visit the 40 vendors, selling everything from jewelry to seasonings to pickles.

“Took a little while to get things back. But getting better and better,” one person said.

fort myers beach farmer's market
Booth at Fort Myers Beach Farmer’s Market (CREDIT: WINK News)

Every Friday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., the FMB Farmer’s Market will be held in Times Square.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.