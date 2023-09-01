Fort Myers Beach Farmer’s Market is back

Tomato and potato lovers unite! The farmer’s market is back on Fort Myers Beach.

Booth at Fort Myers Beach Farmer’s Market (CREDIT: WINK News)

The first Fort Myers Beach Farmer’s Market since Hurricane Ian returned on Friday. Hundreds of visitors came to visit the 40 vendors, selling everything from jewelry to seasonings to pickles.

“Took a little while to get things back. But getting better and better,” one person said.

Booth at Fort Myers Beach Farmer’s Market (CREDIT: WINK News)

Every Friday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., the FMB Farmer’s Market will be held in Times Square.