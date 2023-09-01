Marco Island City Council to send letter of disapproval of Army Corps storm risk study

The city of Marco Island is voicing opposition to the Army Corps Engineers’ approach to its Collier County Coastal Storm Risk Feasibility Study. Leaders said their concerns about the study are less of a priority for the Army Corps than those of other local municipalities involved.

Marco Island City Council member Rich Blonna has been tracking the progress of the study and said the city has been largely left out of consideration by the Army Corps. “It really seemed that Marco Island’s needs were clearly being overshadowed by the needs of Naples and unincorporated Collier County,” he said at an August meeting.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.