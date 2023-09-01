Help sought to identify body found in Collier County canal wearing Phillies Harper jersey

A victim was found dead wearing these clothes in a Collier County canal. CREDIT: COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Law enforcement is seeking help after a man was found dead in a Collier County canal wearing a Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies jersey.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, they are showing the public the jersey along with George brand jeans and Onitsuka Tiger sneakers in the hope that someone recognizes them.

The victim was found near Green and Sunshine Boulevard, Friday.

The Phillies Harper jersey is a size large, while the jeans are 32 waist x 32 length, and the sneakers are a size 10.5.

The victim’s cause and manner of death remain unknown.

This is an active investigation. Call 239-252-9300 if you can help identify who may have been wearing the clothing.