Angelic Desserts expanding bakery-cafe with North Naples move

Angelic Desserts Bakery & Cafe soon will have more to love when the 6-year-old business in North Naples moves next door to a larger space with an expanded kitchen.

Marina Nikolic and Russ Underwood signed the lease Friday, Sept. 1, for their new digs. Although it’s a big move for Angelic Desserts, it’s only moving next door in Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt.

“We’re taking over Nawty Hogg’s space,” Underwood said. “We’re not going to expand; we’re going to take over their space.”

The last Southwest Florida location of Nawty Hogg Backyard BBQ permanently closed Aug. 17. Nawty Hogg owners Aric and Candice Tousignant are moving out of state.

