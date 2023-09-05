WINK News

Helicopters remove boat parts from Ian in Fort Myers Mangroves

Reporter: Michael Hudak Writer: Rachel Murphy
“Those guys are cutting off the boat for a while, and then they’ll bring the helicopter over and pick them up piece by piece,” said Ron Woidan, owner of Getaway Excursions.

Helicopters spotted lifting crews and boat wreckage (CREDIT: Ron Woidan)

The Florida Department of Emergency Management is working to disassemble and remove the boats in the mangroves.

“All great things take time. We’re here at this point, I don’t think anybody thought that we would have the business that we do a year later now. To see how the communities come together to make that happen,” Woidan said.

