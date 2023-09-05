Man wanted in Collier County for molesting child

Bony Merizier Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A 42-year-old man is wanted for lewd and lascivious molestation of a child.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for Bony Merizier, who is wanted for molesting a child.

No other details about the charges have been released.

According to Crime Stoppers, Merizier was last seen in the Collier County area but there is no clear location of his whereabouts.

If you know where Merizier is, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or online at http://southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com. Remember you can remain anonymous and still be elligble for a cash reward.