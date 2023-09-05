Truck crash on I-75S closes right lane of traffic

Overview of the truck crash on Alligator Alley, I75S. Credit: WINK

A box truck crashed into a guard railing, causing it to turn over on Interstate 75 southbound, Tuesday morning.

The location of the crash is approximately 35 miles from the Collier County toll booth. Traffic will begin to build up around mile marker 64 on Alligator Alley, affecting all traffic heading east toward Broward County.

The right driving lane of is currently closed off until the truck is removed.

The truck was transporting produce and animal-products.

The details of the crash remain unknown.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.