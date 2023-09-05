Ukrainian man gets new life in SWFL

A 31-year-old Ukrainian man arrived in Southwest Florida Tuesday evening after escaping his war-torn country, thanks to a local reverend who is sponsoring him.

We all know that relief when you walk into RSW after a long flight, but for Alex Pomazov, it’s so much more than that. He’s walking into the next chapter of his life.

Pomazov comes to Southwest Florida from Ukraine, where the war has shattered so many lives. He leaves behind friends, family and a career as a guitarist and music teacher.

“I want to wake up in the morning and don’t hear the bombs,” Pomazov said.

Reverend Ted Althouse, a pastor at Chapel of Cypress Cove in Lee County, is sponsoring Alex’s move here under the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services program. Althouse is giving him a place to stay and says he’ll help him find a job.

“He is looking forward to this 100% and wants to really make a new life here,” Althouse said.

He said Pomazov is more than just a house guest: he’s already family.

“I have three grown children and grandchildren, and so he’s kind of become like an another adopted son,” Althouse said.

And Pomazov couldn’t be more grateful.

“This is the biggest step into my life, and this is the beginning of a new life for me,” Pomazov said.