United Airlines resumes flights after resolving ‘systemwide technology issue’

United Airlines has resumed flights after they held all flights nationwide due to a “systemwide technology issue.”
According to a tweet by United Airlines, they were holding all aircraft at their departure airports because the airline was experiencing a systemwide technology issue.
On Tuesday, shortly before 2 p.m., United Airlines announced the ground stop had been lifted.
The airline announced in another tweet they have resumed flights after finding a fix for the issue.
