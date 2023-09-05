WINK News

Watch Now

United Airlines resumes flights after resolving ‘systemwide technology issue’

Writer: Paul Dolan
Published: Updated:
united airlines
United Airlines planes at their gate. (CREDIT: WINK News)

United Airlines has resumed flights after they held all flights nationwide due to a “systemwide technology issue.”

According to a tweet by United Airlines, they were holding all aircraft at their departure airports because the airline was experiencing a systemwide technology issue.

On Tuesday, shortly before 2 p.m., United Airlines announced the ground stop had been lifted.

The airline announced in another tweet they have resumed flights after finding a fix for the issue.

This is a developing situation, and WINK News will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.