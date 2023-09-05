United Airlines resumes flights after resolving ‘systemwide technology issue’

United Airlines planes at their gate. (CREDIT: WINK News)

United Airlines has resumed flights after they held all flights nationwide due to a “systemwide technology issue.”

According to a tweet by United Airlines, they were holding all aircraft at their departure airports because the airline was experiencing a systemwide technology issue.

On Tuesday, shortly before 2 p.m., United Airlines announced the ground stop had been lifted.

We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed. We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible. — United Airlines (@united) September 5, 2023

The airline announced in another tweet they have resumed flights after finding a fix for the issue.

