Former FBI agent analyzes manhunt for Christopher Worrell

It’s been 22 days since Christopher Worrell, convicted for the January 6 insurrection, went missing hours before his sentencing hearing.

Worrell faces 14 years in prison. He was under house arrest since his release from custody in 2021.

“He does know that he just invited a longer sentence by doing this. So there is some incentive on his part, now that he’s chosen to run, to keep running,” said Robert Foley, a former FBI agent. “The FBI will put all of its resources into this manhunt. And that’s what it is. This is a national case with national attention.”

Foley said it will be difficult for Worrell to hide when he has gained national notoriety. Worrell is also facing three non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

“The vulnerabilities of him having to surface as a result of that makes it only more likely that he’ll be caught sooner,” said Foley.

The FBI has not yet confirmed whether Worrell intentionally went missing or if something happened to him. There is currently a warrant out for his arrest for violating the conditions of his release.