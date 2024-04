Amie Yavor spent more than two decades near Hollywood, California, as a talent agent working with the likes of actors George Clooney, Nicole Kidman and Robert Redford.

Wanting to be closer to her family in Florida, Yavor reinvented herself and opened a new gift shop. Crooked Halos opened in downtown Fort Myers at 1414 Dean St.

“I was hoping to be here in Southwest Florida,” Yavor said. “I had realized the growth of this area.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.