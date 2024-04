Danny Wuerffel plays with poise on the pickleball court. The same poise Florida Gator fans saw when he was putting the fun in head coach Steve Spurrier’s “Fun and Gun” offense.

Now, Wuerffel finds the fun in pickleball as he played his first US Open Pickleball Championships in East Naples.

Wuerffel said, “I love to compete. I love to stay in shape. And I grew up playing ping pong and racquet ball and tennis. So I always loved paddles and racquets.”

Wuerffel is a college football legend, especially to Gator fans. He won the Heisman Trophy and led the Gators to their first national championship in 1996. Even though he’s traded the pigskin for a paddle, some things stay the same.

“The ability to see the field or the court and see what people are doing,” Wuerffel explained. “And seeing multiple things at one time and wait till the last second to make a decision and commit to it. Those are some of the things you learn as a quarterback that really help here as well.”

Wuerffel is taking those skills to the pros, again. This time, in pickleball. He was drafted to the National Pickleball League to play with the Denver Iconics.

“Just the level of competition where you have something to really push towards that you want to be better,” Wuerffel said regarding his excitement for the NPL. “I love that it’s also a team aspect. I think there’s a real unique thing about team sports that I loved.”

It wouldn’t be a conversation with the Gator great without talking about Florida football, specifically this year’s Gator team as they head into the third year under head coach Billy Napier.

“We certainly haven’t had the you know success we were hoping for the first couple years with him,” Wuerffel said. “And this year is going to be tough with the schedule. If you follow it closely, we have a terrible schedule. Think the team’s better. I love our quarterbacks. I love Graham Mertz and DJ (Lagway). And so I think we’re going to be on the up. I really hope he gets a fourth year because I think this is going to be a big turning point for us.”