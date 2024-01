Urban Buzz, a coffee shop with expansion goals, likely would not exist in Cape Coral and between Florida Gulf Coast University and Estero if not for a heart transplant.

Jeff and Sharene Eble left Colorado Springs, Colorado, for Cape Coral following Jeff’s heart transplant surgery because they were looking for lower altitude.

At the time of the move, their oldest son worked for Dutch Bros Coffee. Sharene Eble encouraged Alex Eble to start his own coffee shop and brand.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.