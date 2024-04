The opening of Take Two Coffee’s retail store has been brewing since last fall, with founders Caleb MacPherson and Hunter Keslar set to celebrate its grand opening April 20 at 2633 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fort Myers.

Keslar said Take Two will have a lot of what one would expect at a coffee shop, with a lot of espresso-based coffees. “Obviously, we’re in Southwest Florida, it’s hot, so cold brew and nitro cold brew is a must have,” he said.

Additionally, Take Two will serve seasonal coffee beverages and teas and offer house-made syrups, including vanilla and lavender.

“One of the main points in our menu in general across food and coffee is just being seasonal,” MacPherson said. “Just keeping it fresh and in season.”

