Ever since he was a freshman, Fort Myers High School defensive lineman Kendall Guervil has captured the attention of major college programs. That’s when Florida State gave Guervil his first offer.

Guervil didn’t let that get to his head. Rather, he said it served as motivation to keep getting better. For Guervil, that’s starts in the weight room. He thrives there. While some aren’t excited to workout on a summer morning, Guervil isn’t like that, he enjoys it.

“The weight room that’s where I live,” Guervil said. “It’s great. I love waking up even though I don’t love waking up early, I love waking up going straight to the weight room.”

What’s built in the weight room, shows itself on the field on Friday nights.

“His best football is ahead of him,” Fort Myers head coach Sam Sirianni Jr. said, “I still he knows he’s still growing as a player. But you know he has a skillset that doesn’t come around very often.”

The junior defensive lineman has emerged as a four-star recruit and a top 30 prospect in the state according to 247Sports. Guervil enters the season with 14 offers. That includes schools such as Florida, Miami, Tennessee, Georgia and USC.

“I’ve had college guys tell me when he walks in their locker room you know he looks like their guys,” Sirianni Jr. said. “And that’s probably one of the greatest compliments you could give him.”

Guervil said his mindset during the recruiting process has been, “just have fun with it cause honestly you only get this one time.”

This summer, Guervil took visited the Florida Gators.

“When I went to UF, I always feel as home at UF,” Guervil said. “They make it feel like home. It’s always a great experience going to UF. I also went to Miami for a camp. It was a real great camp session. I loved it. I love how the d-line coach runs things over there.”

Guervil has time to figure out where he’ll play in college. His focus is on having a standout junior season for the Green Wave.

“I’m going to put up some stats this year better than last year,” Guervil said.