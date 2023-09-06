Mighty Mussels’s top prospect making a name for himself

Walker Jenkins, the Mighty Mussels’ top prospect, knows that practice makes perfect; nevertheless, making it to the Big Leagues isn’t easy.

Jenkins spends a lot of time in the batting cage getting in reps.

“I flew in. Didn’t get here until 11:30, 11:45, I grab something to eat, and me and him just went and hit,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins doesn’t live in Fort Myers, but he does work there.

“I want to be the best, you know, my team, the best my age, the best ever,” said Jenkins.

To be the best, Jenkins needs to play against the best. The Minnesota Twins are betting on Jenkins, drafting him fifth overall out of South Brunswick High School in North Carolina.

Jenkins’s journey to the Major Leagues brought him to Fort Myers to compete on the Twins’s Single-A affiliate team, the Mighty Mussels. Facing more talented players, Jenkins knew how significant improvement is. So, one of the aspects of his game Jenkins is developing is the mental side of Minor League Baseball.

“There’s going to be a lot more failure, and understanding how to handle that failure is something I feel I’ve always been good at. But knowing that at the higher levels, there’s going to be more of that and just learning to handle that,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins has been a problem for opposing pitchers when he steps into the batter’s box for the Mighty Mussels. Jenkins came up clutch, hitting a walk-off base hit in his second game with the team.

“That first walk-off was a lot of fun. Having the guys come out there throw Gatorade on you and dog pile you and stuff it was amazing,” said Jenkins.

When Jenkins shows up to the ballpark, he sees the posters above the box office and envisions that he will be up there as a Major League Baseball player.

“It’s hard not to. Like if you’re not doing that as an athlete, you haven’t set your goals high enough,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins is in the lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Bradenton Marauders. He is set to bat second for the Mighty Mussels and cover a lot of outfield grass playing center field.