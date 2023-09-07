Crime scene tape and LCSO vehicles surround River Hall home

A medical examiner has arrived at a crime scene in a River Hall neighborhood, where a house has been surrounded by police tape and sheriff’s office vehicles.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office trucks and vehicles responded to the scene in Olga, Thursday morning. They are lining the streets, blocking off the scene to investigate.

Deputies put up a large black curtain at the scene to block the view of what was happening.

LCSO at the active Olga scene. CREDIT: WINK News

Deputies at the scene brought out a ladder, tools and gloves.

This is an active scene, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.