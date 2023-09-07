Fort Myers man accused of posessing child porn

Marcos Cancel Credit: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office

A man from Fort Myers has been arrested on eight counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Officers with the Orlando Police Department arrested 46-year-old Marcos Cancel on Tuesday and took him into custody at the Orlando International Airport on a Florida Department of Law Enforcement warrant.

According to FDLE, in July, FDLE agents, with assistance from the Fort Myers Police Department, served a search warrant at Cancel’s residence and found a laptop computer that contained child sexual abuse material.

After his arrest, Cancel was transported to the Orange County Jail where he will be held pending extradition to Lee County.