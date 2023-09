Marvin Harris Jr. mugshot. CREDIT: LCSO

Marvin Harris Jr., 25, hired two people from Chicago to murder a rival gang member in Southwest Florida, according to the Department of Justice.

Harris Jr. offered $10,000 for the hit on the rival gang member. Harris Jr. went so far as to provide guns for the hitmen.

Investigators tracked the killers to Chicago and found the murder weapons in their home.

Harris Jr. faces a minimum mandatory life sentence in federal prison. A sentencing date has not been set.