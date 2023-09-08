Hurricane Hunters share video of Hurricane Lee’s eyewall as Cat 5

Yesterday, Hurricane Hunters shared some powerful video on social media from inside the eye of what was then a Category 5 Hurricane Lee (see above).

The eye, the eyewall and the storm’s rainbands comprise tropical cyclones. The eyewall is where the storm’s strong winds are closest to the eye of the storm.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a hurricane’s eyewall contains tall thunderstorms capable of heavy downpours and normally the strongest winds.

Cross section of a typical hurricane. CREDIT: NOAA

When the eye’s or eyewall’s structure changes so can the wind speeds. It’s therefore useful when gauging a storm’s intensity.

