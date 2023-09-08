Florida Disaster Preparedness sales tax holiday ends Friday

The Florida Disaster Preparedness sales tax holiday is set to expire on Friday.

The two-week long annual tax holiday, which began on Aug. 25, is meant to help incentivize people with a financial break as they stock up on essentials for the lengthy hurricane season.

Items that qualify for the tax break include but not limited to portable generators, gas cans, first aid kits and batteries.

WINK News spoke with Michael Wynn, President of Sunshine Ace Hardware about additional items that qualify for the tax break.

“Every year the state has a tax holiday to help prepare for the hurricane. This year though, it’s two weeks and they have added a lot more items to help people prepare including you know, detergents, bleach, sunscreen, paper towels, toilet paper, even pet food, pet litter, and even pet medicines and other pet accessories,” Wynn said.