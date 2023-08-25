Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax ‘Holiday’ to begin Saturday

Florida is set to begin its second disaster preparedness sales tax holiday as the peak of hurricane season rapidly approaches.

This is the second tax exemption period offered to Floridians. The first period was available from May 27 through June 9.

Starting on Saturday, the two-week tax holiday will allow customers to purchase qualifying disaster preparedness supplies tax free.

The tax exemption period comes as tropical developments began to form in the Caribbean and the Gulf Coast throughout the week and going into the weekend.

These are some of the listed qualified items available:

Toilet paper

Detergents

Sunscreen

Portable Generators that cost less than or equal to $3,000

Carbon monoxide detectors that cost less than or equal to $70

Power tools that cost less than $300

Batteries that cost $50 or less

Non-electric coolers costing less than or equal to $60

The tax exemption period is set to begin Saturday, Aug.26 through Sept. 8.

