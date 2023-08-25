Tropical Development formation in Gulf; updates in Atlantic

An area of low pressure has formed, producing disorganized showers and thunderstorm activity over the Northwestern Caribbean Sea and eastern Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Some gradual development of this system is possible over the weekend and early next week, and a tropical depression is likely to form while it moves slowly northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico. There is a low percentage chance of further tropical development, with a raised possibility of around 70% over the next seven days.

Digital graphic of the Gulf Coast. Credit: The Weather Authority

According to the National Hurricane Center, as of 5 a.m., Friday, Franklin is moving toward the east-northeast near 6 mph and this general motion is expected to continue throughout the day. A sharp turn toward the north is expected Friday and Saturday, with a northward or north-northwestward motion over the Western Atlantic continuing through early next week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and Franklin is expected to become a hurricane in a couple of days.

Digital graphic of Tropical Storm Franklin’s trajectory. Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority will continue to give updates on possible Gulf Coast development throughout its cycle.