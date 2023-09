The Peace River in DeSoto County. (Credit: WINK News)

Minor flooding is happening around the Peace River in Arcadia at SR-70.

According to WINK Doppler 3x, at 9:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 11.4 feet (bankfull stage is 10.0 feet).

The river is expected to fall below the flood stage late Friday evening and continue falling to 7.6 feet Wednesday morning (flood stage is 11.0 feet).