Sunseeker Resort accepting first reservations for Nov. 20

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is ready to welcome its first guests on Nov. 20 after numerous setbacks, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ian, which caused damage while the complex was under construction.

Ground was broken in March 2019 for the 785-room resort on more than 22 waterfront acres at 5500 Sunseeker Way on Charlotte Harbor.

Design plans have changed since the resort’s original concept, but the finished product is near. Sunseeker has begun to accept reservations for its luxury rooms and conference center encompassing 60,000 square feet of space.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.