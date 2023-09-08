Tim Aten Knows: Warren Naples whiskey venue to launch this fall 

Q: What about Warren Whiskey at The Collective on 10th Street? Nothing happening for months there. — Greg Economos, Naples

A: This year’s expected spring or summer launch for Warren Naples was deferred, but the sophisticated whiskey lounge and restaurant are targeted to open this fall to anchor The Collective, a sleek design hub at 111 10th St. S. in Naples Design District.

“We’re confident in saying that we’ll be open by the beginning of November, but we are shooting for October,” said Shannon Bizga, general manager of Warren Naples. “Everything is moving along well.”

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.