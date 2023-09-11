Cape Coral holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

The tragedy of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is a scar on American history, and while scars remind us of the pain, they also remind us of our survival.

Looking back, we remember the innocents who lost their lives and the bravery of our first responders.

Their sacrifice is something we will never forget.

9/11 was the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

People in Cape Coral renewed that solemn vow Monday morning.

“I’ll never forget. That’s why I’m here,” said Chris Cammarota, a veteran.

2,977 people lost their lives on this day 22 years ago.

“Let’s remember to honor their memory by upholding the values that define us as a nation, ” said John Gunter, Cape Coral mayor.

Gunter said it is important to remember the sacrifices made, so that those lives lost are not in vain.

“It was a very tragic day. Please just say a prayer for the individuals that dreams were cut short and their families that have to bear this loss each and every day,” Gunter said.

Along with a moment of silence, hundreds of neighbors, police officers and veterans came together to place a flag to remember each person who died. They stand as a tribute on the front lawn of Cape Coral City Hall.

“I grew up with the World Trade Center and the towers and all my friends were cops and firemen. I lost a few people there that I knew. My sister was in the building and she got out. When you raise your hand to serve your country you know you are going to be in harm’s way, you volunteer for it. These people didn’t volunteer for this,” Cammarota said.

Cammarota said he will never forget their sacrifice, and that it is critical that the United States of America stays strong and united in this time of division.