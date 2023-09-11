Deadly crash in North Fort Myers Monday afternoon

Florida Highway Patrol. CREDIT: WINK News

A deadly crash happened on Bayshore Rd. in North Fort Myers Monday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, crews were dispatched to the deadly crash on Bayshore Rd. off Ixora Dr. shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Westbound lanes have been shut down at Bayshore Rd. and Old Bridge Rd. Eastbound lanes have been shut down at Ixora Dr.

Crews arrived at the scene just before 2 p.m.

It’s unclear how many people were killed and injured in the crash.

This is an active scene, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.