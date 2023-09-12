14 new trails in Florida announced for viewing wildlife and hiking

Photo by SOO CHUL PARK on Pexels.com

Fourteen new trails ripe for birding and wildlife watching have been announced by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

According to FWC, the new trails throughout the Sunshine State, which were announced Tuesday, are great spots to see rare birds, classic Florida landscapes and vital urban habitats.

Open nominations for new trail sites happened between October 2022 and February 2023.

The sites were chosen based on four criteria: unique wildlife viewing opportunities, educational opportunities, access for the public and resilience to recreational use.

Click here to see the full list of where the new trails are. None, however, are in Southwest Florida.

For birding, consider going to the new trails in these areas:

Alachua County: Sweetwater Wetlands Park

Palm Beach County: Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse Outstanding Natural Area

Cypress or Saint Johns County: Dr. Robert B. Hayling Freedom Park

If you want to see fantastic foliage and beautiful vegetation, check out these new trials:

Indian River County: Oyster Bar Marsh Conservation Area

Leon County: Lafayette Heritage Trail Park, Creek Natural Area, North Jupiter Flatwoods, Pine Glades Natural Area, Winding, Waters Natural Area and Yamato Scrub Natural Area

Santa Rosa County: Escribano Point Wildlife Management Area

Manatee County: Robinson Preserve

And for those who want to see vintage Florida landscapes, there are two great locations. Marion County has Ocala Wetland Recharge Park, and Polk County has the Nature Conservancy’s Tiger Creek Preserve.