New details released on Trails End Murder

New information has been released on the Trails End Drive murder plot that left two people dead.

Mario Schiano and Anthony Galeotti were found dead in January after police say the two men were shot.

WINK News Reporter Justin Kase spoke exclusively with Galeotti’s Fiance, Rebecca Casasola.

Casasola told WINK News this is a betrayal she just can’t wrap her head around.

She said they were all like family. She spent holidays with the Schiano’s and even knew everyone involved in the plot that left her fiancee dead.

License plate readers happened to catch a white Audi traveling into town the day before the brutal double murder on Trails End Drive. They also caught the same car fleeing the area the morning of the murders.

The guy driving the car, Justin Casagranda, is the suspected hitman.

“It’s literally like a slap in the face, but at the end of the day, they’ll get what’s coming test this is inevitable,” said Casasola.

Police say two people hatched the plan that led to the murders: Mario’s wife, Kelly Schiano, and his right hand Everett Harper.

Harper said he was involved in Mario’s drug business, and this was the only way he could think of getting out.

“For him to say that he just wanted to get rid of them because he wanted out, he could have just walked away,” said Casasola, “He didn’t have to kill them. Mario wasn’t the type of guy that would stop him from walking away.”

According to deleted text messages from Kelly, she was deep in debt and saw the plan as a way of improving her dire financial situation.

After the murders, $60,000 cash was taken from the home.

“I’m living in chaos every single day, from the time I wake up till the time I go to bed. It still seems not real,” said Casasola.

The house was in foreclosure and is now for sale. The updated listing page shows pictures inside the home.

Loved ones are hoping to move forward from this horrible situation and get justice.

“Every day, I’m hoping he’ll walk through the door, but he never does,” Casasola said.

Anthony Galeotti’s fiance says he was a great father, and she’s now trying to stay strong for their young children, who have so many questions.

Their youngest was named after both Anthony and Mario.