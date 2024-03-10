Two suspects in Trails End Murder case to appear in court

Everett Harper and Kelly Schiano (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

Kelly Schiano and Everett Harper are set to appear in court on Monday.

Schiano and Harper are both facing conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charges and will face the judge to hear their official arraignment.

The events around the case started back in January when Mario Schiano was found shot dead in his rural home off of Trails End in Charlotte County.

Another man, Anthony Galeotti, was also found shot to death inside the home. Authorities say Galeotti was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

For two weeks, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s office stayed quiet after the men were found before revealing a third suspect in the case: a gunman named Justin Casagranda.

In February, the judge denied bond for both Schiano and Harper.

Casagranda was arrested weeks after the shooting in Georgia, where he lives. Casagranda was a friend of the family and was hired to be the gunman.

Deputies said Casagranda traveled from Athens to Charlotte County to execute the planned crime.

Casagranda will be taken back to Charlotte County to face second-degree murder charges.

Schiano and Harper could face the death penalty if the State Attorney’s office chooses to pursue it.

