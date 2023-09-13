Chiquita Boulevard closes after water main break

Chiquita Boulevard is closed Wednesday morning so crews can repave the road damaged by a water main break.

The incident occurred when a vehicle dove into the eroded road patch while traveling westbound near the intersection of Cape Coral Parkway and Southwest 47 Terrace, Monday afternoon.

The road nearly swallowed a car on Monday when the road gave way after a water main break on Chiquita Boulevard in Cape Coral. The driver was not seriously injured.

The break was repaired, but now crews are doing a more permanent fix.

Crews have been working to shore up the road for three days so it doesn’t give way again.

On Monday night, 50 city utility customers were affected by the water main break. Utilitiy crews fixed the break and restored water to those customers.

On Tuesday morning, the road was patched up and dozens of utilitiy crews were working.

NorthBound Chiquita is also going to be closed for most of Wednesday.

This might cause issues for some people that need to get on the road to go to school or work. Give yourself some extra time to get around and seek a differnt route.

The city said they are expected to have the road fully repaired and opened later Wednesday afternoon or evening.