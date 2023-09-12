Road gives way after water main break, causes vehicle crash near Cape Coral Parkway

Part of a Cape Coral road gave way after a water main break, sucking up the front end of a car near Chiquita Boulevard and Cape Coral Parkway.

The incident occurred when a vehicle dove into the eroded road patch while traveling westbound near the intersection of Cape Coral Parkway and Southwest 47 Terrace, Monday afternoon.

car crash in a sinkhole in Cape Coral closes the road at the intersection of Chiquita Blvd. and Cape Coral Parkway. Credit: WINK

The Cape Coral Police Department advised motorists to avoid this road until further notice on their Facebook page. The road isn’t expected to open until Thursday, while crews continue to work on it.

According to the City of Cape Coral, a water main break caused the road to become compromised, leading to erosion of the roadway.

Currently, the road has been patched with sand, but is closed off to vehicle traffic.

The intersection of Chiquita Blvd. and Cape Coral Parkway. Credit: WINK

Chiquita Boulevard southbound is expected to reopen Wednesday morning, according to the City of Cape Coral. The northbound road will remain closed until further notice.

Alternative routes are advised until the road becomes stable.