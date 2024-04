Water Main Break in Collier County. CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A water main break has occured in the area of City Gate in Naples.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, White Lake Boulevard is closed, and numerous communities south of the area have been affected.

The water has been restored to the affected areas, and a boil water notice is now in effect.

Affected areas may have low water pressure for the next 30 minutes.

Click here to see the Collier County boil water notice map.

