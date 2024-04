Credit WINK News.

Lanes on Immokalee Road have reopened following a deadly crash Friday afternoon in Collier County.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. In the immediate aftermath roads from Logan Boulevard to the Heritage Greens community closed but have since reopened.

Crews are at the scene investigating.

